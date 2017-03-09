High School Sports

March 9, 2017 9:45 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island at May River

Jeff Shain

Hilton Head Island 14, May River 2: Carmen Mlodzinski doubled twice as part of a four-hit performance, helping the Seahawks pull away in their first meeting with first-year May River.

Hilton Head broke open a tie game by scoring in each of the final four innings, taking advantage when Sharks starter Andrew Stewart began walking batters in the fourth.

Mlodzinski, who has signed to play collegiately at South Carolina, doubled home two runs as part of a four-run fourth and scored after singles in the sixth and seventh. Shane Clark, Eric Foggo and Dalton Shaw added two hits apiece in Hilton Head’s 12-hit attack.

Logan Toomer scattered five hits over five innings for the victory, striking out four, while Collin Kaiser and Foggo each went an inning in relief.

Perez had two of May River’s five hits on the evening, while Josh Reddy and Myles Williams drove home the Sharks’ runs.

