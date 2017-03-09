High school softball result: Bluffton at Beaufort

Beaufort 12, Bluffton 2: Mary Claire Sumner struck out 11 Bobcats over five innings and collected two hits of her own as the Eagles rebounded strongly from an opening loss.
Sumner’s leadoff single set the tone for a five-run Beaufort first inning, and the Eagles scored six more in the fourth to break things open. Essence Champion ripped a two-run homer as part of the six-run fourth.
Champion, Lillian Sumner and Emily Cook had two hits apiece for the Eagles, with Sumner and Cook also scoring twice. Jordyn Parker paced Bluffton with a pair of singles.
Comments