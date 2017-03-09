High school baseball result: Whale Branch at Bluffton

Bluffton 16, Whale Branch 1: Trenton Dailey banged out three hits and Cam Bent ripped an inside-the-park home run as the Bobcats took care of business in just three innings.
Bent’s line drive in the third eluded Warriors left fielder Keith Bing, and the speedster raced around to beat the throw home after Lukas Pulice and Griffin Yeager scored ahead of him. Cody Eldridge and Grayson Lowe also drove home two runs apiece for Bluffton.
Bobcats starter Noah Simensen limited Whale Branch to two hits over three innings, striking out two.
Whale Branch scored its lone run in the third when TreVaughn Hipp came home on Ryan Murry-Green’s hard ground ball that was mishandled by Dailey.
