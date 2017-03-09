High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Colleton Prep

Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Prep 7: Aidan Sanz and Trey Speer drove home two runs apiece, but the Dolphins could not match Colleton Prep’s firepower in their first region contest.
Colleton Prep led 7-0 after two innings, then scored six more in the fourth after the Dolphins had trimmed the deficit to four runs. The Warhawks added another six runs in the sixth to blast things open.
Reese Irwin doubled twice to lead the Dolphins at the plate. Gage Hurlbut, Blake Sollie and Speer also collected two hits apiece.
