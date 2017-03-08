High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. Bethesda Academy

Hilton Head Christian 16, Bethesda Academy 1: James Bartholomew’s two-run triple and a three-run double from John Blackshire capped a 13-run second inning for the Eagles in a game called after three innings.
The Eagles sent 17 men to the plate in the second inning, starting the inning with six consecutive hits that wound up bringing across four runs. Daniel Harrington, John Burke and J.D. Monts also doubled in the inning, while Zachary Whitton added another triple.
Blackshire threw two hitless innings for HHCA, while Connor Handy added an inning in relief.
