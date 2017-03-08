High school softball result: John Paul II at Whale Branch

Whale Branch sweeps JP2: The Warriors twice used early offensive fireworks to power their way to a sweep of its season-opening doubleheader.
The Warriors plated seven runs over their first two innings of a 9-2 victory in the first game, then erupted for 10 first-inning runs on the way to a 14-5 romp in the nightcap.
Chyla Simmons had four hits in the doubleheader, scoring four times and driving home two runs. Nya Simmons and Victoria Hernandez crossed the plate five times apiece, while Cydney Boggs drove home four runs in the nightcap.
Jenna Shipley limited JP2 to one hit over five innings in the opener, and Kayla Cantorna combined with Shipley for a one-hitter in the second.
