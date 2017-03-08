High School Sports

March 8, 2017 10:43 AM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island boys at May River

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May River 3, Hilton Head Island 2: Anthony Acker, Luis Villareal and Jackson Stove scored goals as the Sharks won for the second time in as many games in program history.

Tony Rodriguez made five saves in goal for May River, including a diving parry in the waning moments after Hilton Head had closed the deficit to one with Juan Garcia’s goal in the 70th minute.

May River held a 2-1 lead at halftime on goals in the 20th and 21st minute, before the Seahawks cut the lead right before the break. The Sharks added their third goal in the 70th minute.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos