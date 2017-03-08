High school baseball result: May River vs. Colleton County

Colleton County 5, May River 0: The Cougars pulled away with two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, spoiling the Sharks’ debut evening.
May River starter Josh Patterson held Colleton County to one run on one hit through five innings until the Cougars began to string things together. A pair of singles in the sixth plated Colleton County’s second run, with another scoring on a fielder’s choice.
The Cougars added a double, triple and sacrifice fly for two runs in the seventh. The Sharks managed just four singles from Patterson, Andrew Perez, Jack Hegan and Myles Williams.
