High school tennis result: Hilton Head Christian boys at Beaufort

Beaufort 4, Hilton Head Christian 2: Merritt Patterson’s three-set victory over HHCA’s John Minter proved to be the decisive match after the teams had split the other four singles matches.
Patterson dropped his first set 4-6 before squaring the match with a 6-1 second set. He kept the momentum through the tiebreaker with a 10-7 victory.
Jaco Neimond and Chris Hoogenboom also won their matches for Beaufort, while HHCA prevailed at the top with its 1-2 punch of Alex Likins and Davis Phillips. Beaufort also picked up a doubles point by default.
