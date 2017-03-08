High School Sports

March 8, 2017 10:37 AM

High school tennis result: Hilton Head Christian boys at Beaufort

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 4, Hilton Head Christian 2: Merritt Patterson’s three-set victory over HHCA’s John Minter proved to be the decisive match after the teams had split the other four singles matches.

Patterson dropped his first set 4-6 before squaring the match with a 6-1 second set. He kept the momentum through the tiebreaker with a 10-7 victory.

Jaco Neimond and Chris Hoogenboom also won their matches for Beaufort, while HHCA prevailed at the top with its 1-2 punch of Alex Likins and Davis Phillips. Beaufort also picked up a doubles point by default.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos