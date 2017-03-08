High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s 5, John Paul II 2: Tom Kender and Josh Horton banged out two hits apiece as the Golden Warriors continue to look for their first win of the season.
Brad Tigges went six-plus innings on the mound for JP2, giving up two earned runs.
March 8, 2017 10:16 AM
St. Andrew’s 5, John Paul II 2: Tom Kender and Josh Horton banged out two hits apiece as the Golden Warriors continue to look for their first win of the season.
Brad Tigges went six-plus innings on the mound for JP2, giving up two earned runs.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments