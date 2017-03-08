High School Sports

March 8, 2017 10:16 AM

High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. St. Andrew’s

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

St. Andrew’s 5, John Paul II 2: Tom Kender and Josh Horton banged out two hits apiece as the Golden Warriors continue to look for their first win of the season.

Brad Tigges went six-plus innings on the mound for JP2, giving up two earned runs.

