High school softball result: Beaufort at May River

May River 11, Beaufort 3: Taylor Gleason tripled home the first run in May River softball annals and scored its second, highlighting a three-hit performance as the Sharks launched the program with a victory.
Gleason and Michaela Manley also ripped back-to-back homers to open a six-run fifth inning that broke the game open after Beaufort had closed within 5-3. Manley finished with three RBIs on the evening, including an RBI double in the second.
The Sharks pounded out 12 hits in all, with Kylee Gleason and Haley Welsch recording two hits and two RBIs apiece. Welsch and Taylor Gleason divided pitching duties, with Gleason shutting down the Eagles’ bats over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Savannah Mullen drove home two of Beaufort’s runs with a third-inning single, joining Emily Cook and Mary Claire Sumner with two hits apiece. Bricen Riley had an RBI double.
