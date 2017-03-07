High School Sports

March 7, 2017 10:15 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island at Battery Creek

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 12, Battery Creek 2: Chris Brubaker drove home five runs with a pair of doubles as the Seahawks made Ken Soucy’s debut as head coach a winning one.

Brubaker’s two-run double staked Hilton Head to an early 2-0 lead after one inning, and the Seahawks broke things open with five more runs in the second. Dalton Shaw’s RBI single in the inning was one of his three hits on the day.

Carmen Mlodzinski gave up one run and struck out eight in three innings of work before giving way to Collin Kaiser and Logan Toomer in relief. Both of Battery Creek’s runs came in the fourth.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos