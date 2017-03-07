High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island at Battery Creek

Hilton Head Island 12, Battery Creek 2: Chris Brubaker drove home five runs with a pair of doubles as the Seahawks made Ken Soucy’s debut as head coach a winning one.
Brubaker’s two-run double staked Hilton Head to an early 2-0 lead after one inning, and the Seahawks broke things open with five more runs in the second. Dalton Shaw’s RBI single in the inning was one of his three hits on the day.
Carmen Mlodzinski gave up one run and struck out eight in three innings of work before giving way to Collin Kaiser and Logan Toomer in relief. Both of Battery Creek’s runs came in the fourth.
