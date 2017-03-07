High school baseball result: Beaufort at Bluffton

Beaufort 7, Bluffton 4: Rome Wallace singled home the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning and earned the win in relief as the Eagles stormed back in the late innings.
Beaufort trailed 3-1 before breaking loose with four runs in the sixth. A misplay of Kyle Torrey’s single brought the Eagles within a run, and Drew Luckey’s sacrifice fly tied it before Wallace’s bases-loaded single brought home two.
The Bobcats closed within a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Luckey’s two-run single in the seventh gave Beaufort some insurance runs.
Wallace surrendered just one hit over three innings in relief of Luckey, striking out four. Torrey went 3-for-4 to lead the Eagles’ 11-hit evening.
