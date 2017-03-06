A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

The state Attorney General’s office is looking into the finances of A.C. Flora High School’s cash-flush booster club. The club, along with the school’s championship-caliber baseball team, have until March 13 to provide the attorney general reams of financial and other records or face losing its status as a charity, which means donors could no longer deduct contributions from their taxes, according to a letter from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
Matt Walsh Clif LeBlanc

Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Waddy: 'Really wanted' waiver to play at home

Before the Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls basketball playoff game in Ridgeland on Feb. 20, 2017, we strolled around the gym talking to cheerleaders, and boys basketball players, about the somewhat odd predicament the guys are in once again: having to play a "home" playoff game about 30 miles away at Estill High School. The South Carolina High School League on Feb. 20 rejected the school’s appeal to keep Tuesday night’s Class 3A showdown against Brookland-Cayce on campus, where the Jaguars’ home court falls about 80 seats shy of the league’s minimum seating standard.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville bounces Loris, on to Lower State semis

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys basketball team pulled away from Loris in the second half of their Class 3A second-round state playoff game for an 85-62 victory, on Feb. 17, 2017, in Ridgeland. The Jaguars will host Brookland-Cayce in the Lower State semifinals on Feb. 21. The site of that contest has not yet been determined. What has been determined, as you'll see, is Jeremiah Faber's team is athletic and fun to watch.

