High School Sports
A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds
The state Attorney General’s office is looking into the finances of A.C. Flora High School’s cash-flush booster club. The club, along with the school’s championship-caliber baseball team, have until March 13 to provide the attorney general reams of financial and other records or face losing its status as a charity, which means donors could no longer deduct contributions from their taxes, according to a letter from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.Matt Walsh Clif LeBlanc