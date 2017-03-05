High school softball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Aiken / Blythewood

Rebels split doubleheader on road: Cheyenne Strong struck out 11 in notching her second no-hitter of the season, helping Thomas Heyward thrash Aiken 12-0 and claim a split of their doubleheader in Blythewood.
The Rebels were unable to complete a sweep in the nightcap, falling to Blythewood 3-1 as the host team scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Strong allowed just four baserunners in her no-hitter, walking two and hitting two with pitches. She also blanked John Paul II in a three-inning no-hitter on Thursday.
Ivy Bryan drove home six runs against Aiken, complementing a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Strong and Hannah Cannon each had two RBIs to go with their two hits.
Danielle Dudley limited Blythewood to just three hits in the nightcap, but the Bengals made the most of it with their big fifth inning.
