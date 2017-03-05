High school track results: Beaufort boys at Diamond Hornet Invitational

Beaufort takes 3rd at Columbia meet: Reggie Jones finished second in the pole vault to headline a trio of top-three finishes, leading the Eagles to a share of third place at the Diamond Hornet Invitational in Columbia.
Beaufort tallied 43 1/2 points to share third with Spartanburg at the meet, with drew 41 teams from across both Carolinas. Lower Richland won the meet with 53 points, with Irmo second.
Jones also placed third in the 110 hurdles and was part of the Eagles’ 4x400 relay that took third, teaming with Kyliek Middleton, Phabian McDomick and Chase Cohee. A sixth-place finish in the 400 hurdles completed his day.
Dexter Ratliff also finished third in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, with teammate Corey Witter right behind at 119 feet. Demond Gaillard took fourth in the high jump, clearing 6 feet.
