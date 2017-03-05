High School Sports

March 5, 2017 10:36 AM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Prep boys at TBCS/TKA Jamboree

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Prep goes 3-1 in jamboree: Mac Orie scored four goals as the Dolphins won the Silver bracket of the TCBS/TKA Jamboree in Florence, rebounding from an opening loss to win their final three encounters despite just five regulars in the lineup.

Teams compete in four mini-games at the jamboree, with two 20-minute halves to determine a winner.

After losing to Thomas Sumter, the Dolphins got two goals from Orie to beat The King’s Academy 2-1 and book its place in the Silver bracket.

Prep then swept the bracket with a 2-1 win over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, with Waddy Brooks tallying both goals, and a 3-0 victory over John Paul II. Orie scored twice in the finale, Logan Blair tallied once and Jack Braun saved a penalty kick in the early stages.

“We had a lot of young players that did well,” coach Rohan Naraine said. “It’s our spring break and we were missing six players from the team. It was a good show from the younger players and the five veterans that played.”

