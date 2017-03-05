High School Sports

March 5, 2017 9:09 AM

High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

Thomas Heyward 13, Hilton Head Prep 7: Spencer Hexamer and pinch hitter Paul Murdaugh ripped two-run doubles as part of a six-run sixth inning, powering the Rebels to the Warhawk Invitational title Saturday in Walterboro.

Three Prep runs in the top of the sixth had left the Rebels nursing a 7-6 lead before sending 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the inning against Dolphins reliever Blake Sollie.

Bret Mixson and Zach Bond opened the inning with walks, both coming home on Hexamer’s hard smash into the gap in left. Hexamer came home on a double by Blake Bannon, who eventually scored on an error.

After Devin Scott’s triple and a Timber Hexamer walk, Murdaugh went up for Andrew Boyles and doubled both runners home.

Bannon picked up the win with two innings in relief of Bond. Scott had three of the Rebels’ eight hits and drove home two runs.

Trey Speer led Prep with three hits and three RBIs, including an RBI single as part of the Dolphins’ three-run sixth.

