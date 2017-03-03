High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Calhoun Academy

Thomas Heyward 7, Calhoun Academy 4: Spencer Hexamer’s two-run single broke a tie with two out in the sixth inning, propelling Thomas Heyward into the championship game of the Warhawk Invitational in Walterboro.
The Rebels will play for the tournament title Saturday against Hilton Head Prep, which beat host Colleton Prep on Wednesday to earn its berth.
Eric Brazil and Chipper Hammond each drew one-out walks in the sixth and a balk advanced the runners, setting up Hexamer to bring both home with his drive to center for a 6-4 advantage.
The Rebels added an insurance run in the seventh when Blake Bannon scored on a Calhoun Academy error on Bryce Tillotson’s grounder.
Tillotson earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief for THA, striking out four of the nine batters he faced.
