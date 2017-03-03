High School Sports

March 3, 2017 10:10 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. First Presbyterian

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 8, First Presbyterian 4: Dargan Cherry tossed five hitless innings and drove home two runs as the Eagles won their season opener.

Cherry struck out seven and gave up three walks, two of which eventually came home to score on HHCA errors. Alex Brown pitched the final two innings for the Eagles.

HHCA trailed 1-0 before erupting for four runs in the third inning, with Cherry and J.P. Peduzzi each driving home a run in the outburst. Zachary Whitton also had an RBI in the fifth, and Cherry’s RBI single highlighted a three-run sixth.

Daniel Harrington matched Cherry’s two hits to lead the HHCA attack.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos