High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. First Presbyterian

Hilton Head Christian 8, First Presbyterian 4: Dargan Cherry tossed five hitless innings and drove home two runs as the Eagles won their season opener.
Cherry struck out seven and gave up three walks, two of which eventually came home to score on HHCA errors. Alex Brown pitched the final two innings for the Eagles.
HHCA trailed 1-0 before erupting for four runs in the third inning, with Cherry and J.P. Peduzzi each driving home a run in the outburst. Zachary Whitton also had an RBI in the fifth, and Cherry’s RBI single highlighted a three-run sixth.
Daniel Harrington matched Cherry’s two hits to lead the HHCA attack.
