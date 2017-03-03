High school softball result: Thomas Heyward at John Paul II

Thomas Heyward sweeps JP2: Cheyenne Strong and Danielle Dudley rang up a pair of three-inning no-hitters as the Rebels made quick work of JP2’s varsity softball debut.
Thomas Heyward won the opener 21-0 behind a 17-hit offensive performance, following up with a 15-0 romp in the nightcap. In both no-hitters, Strong and Dudley faced the minimum number of JP2 batters.
Ivy Bryan powered the Rebels at the plate with nine RBIs, going 5-for-6 between the two games and belting THA’s first homer of the season. Hannah Cannon also had five hits on the day.
Comments