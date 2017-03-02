High School Sports

March 2, 2017 8:27 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Colleton Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 7, Colleton Prep 6: Gage Hurlbut held Colleton Prep to two hits over 5 1/3 innings of relief and doubled home the decisive run in a three-run sixth inning, lifting the Dolphins into the championship game of the Warhawk Invitational in Walterboro.

Hurlbut’s RBI double brought home Gaston Moore for a 7-5 Prep lead after six, but two errors allowed Colleton Prep to score an unearned run in the top of the seventh. Hurlbut eventually induced Will Hughes to ground out, leaving the tying runner stranded on second.

The Dolphins (3-1), last year’s SCISA Class 2A runners-up, will play for the tournament title Saturday afternoon against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Thomas Heyward and Calhoun Academy.

Hurlbut came on in relief of starter Aidan Sanz with Colleton Prep holding a 4-0 lead midway through the second inning. He got a groundout to end that inning, then limited the Warhawks to singles in the third and fifth.

Moore led the Dolphins at the plate with two hits and two runs scored, while Thompson Byrd and Tommy Stauffer added RBI singles.

