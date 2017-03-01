Beaufort’s McKenzie Daniel named tops in Class 4A girls’ tennis

Beaufort High’s McKenzie Daniel, who captured the Region 8-4A region tennis title and placed sixth at the state singles tournament as an eighth-grader, was named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the S.C. Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.
Daniel posted a 21-5 record in singles for the Eagles last fall, helping Beaufort reach the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before running into Myrtle Beach’s three-time champions. At the state singles meet, she was the highest finisher from Class 4A.
Daniel also teamed with older sister Madison, a senior, for a 5-0 doubles record.
“She’s really a big competitor,” Beaufort coach David Riedmeyer said. “She just loves the team atmosphere of high school sports.”
A student at Smith Stearns Tennis Academy, Daniel is No.22 in the latest USTA South Carolina rankings for Girls 14s. As a homeschool student, she has approval from the school district to compete for Beaufort.
After spending the 2015 season just practicing with the Eagles, she joined the team last fall and quickly won the No.1 position – beating out Madison for the spot.
