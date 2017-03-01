High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Oceanside

Thomas Heyward 3, Oceanside 2: Bryce Tillotson and Devin Scott each drove home runs as the Rebels won their opening game at the Warhawk Invitational in Walterboro.
Thomas Heyward (1-1) advanced to a Thursday semifinal against either Calhoun Academy or Holly Hill Academy. The winner of that game will book a place in Saturday’s championship matchup.
Spencer Hexamer and Zach Bond both ripped double to help spark the Thomas Heyward attack. Louis Smith earned the win on the mound; Blake Bannon notched the save.
