High school soccer result: Bluffton girls vs. Beaufort

Beaufort 3, Bluffton 1: Heiley Hernandez, Sierra Schweizer and Brigid Murphy scored once apiece to lead the Eagles to victory.
Anna Fossberry came up with eight saves in goal for Beaufort.
March 1, 2017 9:52 AM
Beaufort 3, Bluffton 1: Heiley Hernandez, Sierra Schweizer and Brigid Murphy scored once apiece to lead the Eagles to victory.
Anna Fossberry came up with eight saves in goal for Beaufort.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments