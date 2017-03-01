High School Sports

March 1, 2017 9:52 AM

High school soccer result: Bluffton girls vs. Beaufort

Beaufort 3, Bluffton 1: Heiley Hernandez, Sierra Schweizer and Brigid Murphy scored once apiece to lead the Eagles to victory.

Anna Fossberry came up with eight saves in goal for Beaufort.

