High school soccer result: HH Prep girls vs. Savannah Country Day

Savannah Country Day 4, Hilton Head Prep 2: Charlotte Covington scored both goals as the Dolphins dropped their season opener.
Catherine Sheehan and Cori Leonard tallied the assists for Prep.
March 1, 2017 9:40 AM
