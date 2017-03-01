High School Sports

March 1, 2017 9:40 AM

High school soccer result: HH Prep girls vs. Savannah Country Day

Posted by Jeff Shain

Savannah Country Day 4, Hilton Head Prep 2: Charlotte Covington scored both goals as the Dolphins dropped their season opener.

Catherine Sheehan and Cori Leonard tallied the assists for Prep.

