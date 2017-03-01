High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Battery Creek

Battery Creek 6, John Paul II 2: Four second-half goals by Battery Creek broke things open after the teams were tied 2-2 at halftime.
Elijah Moreno and Sebastian Laverde took care of the Golden Warriors’ scoring.
March 1, 2017 9:39 AM
