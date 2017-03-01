High School Sports

March 1, 2017 9:39 AM

High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Battery Creek

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek 6, John Paul II 2: Four second-half goals by Battery Creek broke things open after the teams were tied 2-2 at halftime.

Elijah Moreno and Sebastian Laverde took care of the Golden Warriors’ scoring.

