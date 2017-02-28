High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Porter Gaud

Hilton Head Prep 8, Porter Gaud 3: Gage Hurlbut drove home three runs with a pair of singles, sparking the Dolphins to a pair of big innings in Monday’s opening round of the War Hawk Invitational in Walterboro.
Reese Irwin smacked three hits and scored twice, while Blake Sollie added two more hits to the Dolphins’ 11-hit attack. Prep advanced to a semifinal meeting Wednesday against host Colleton Prep, with the winner moving into Saturday’s championship game.
Porter Gaud held an early 1-0 lead before the Dolphins broke things open with four runs in the third. Irwin singled home Prep’s first run to tie the game, Hurlbut followed with a two-run single and Sollie capped the inning with an RBI single.
After Porter Gaud closed the gap to 4-2, the Dolphins put things away with three runs in the fifth.
