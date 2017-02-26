3-time champ Tramone Jenkins, 8 other area wrestlers invited to North/South

Beaufort High’s Tramone Jenkins, newly crowned a three-time state champion, heads a lineup of nine Beaufort County wrestlers selected to participate in next weekend’s North/South All-Star matches in North Myrtle Beach.
Jenkins captured the title at 126 pounds during Saturday’s Class 4A state meet in Anderson, adding that crown to a pair of titles at 113 pounds the previous two years.
Twin brother Tramon Jenkins, runner-up at 132 pounds, also earned an invitation to the 4A/3A South squad along with Beaufort teammate Kamren Spann, winner at 120 pounds.
Battery Creek will supply a trio of Class 3A champions to the squad in Omar Daniels (138), Turhon White (170) and Cooper Kaminsky (220). Tyrus Singleton, third at 126 pounds, also received an invite.
Hilton Head Island will be represented by Logan Johnston, runner-up to Spann at 120 pounds. Whale Branch also will have one wrestler participate as Thomas Vicuna, third in Class 2A/1A at 160 pounds, was selected for the 5A/2A/1A South team.
May River also will be represented by coach Ashley Powell, one of four coaches handling the South teams.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
