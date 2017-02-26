High School Sports

February 26, 2017 1:57 PM

Seahawks, Bobcats both start boys’ golf season ranked among Top 5

By Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island opens the boys’ golf season at No.4 in the Class 4A preseason rankings, while Bluffton starts fifth in the Class 3A poll.

The Seahawks return their top four players from the squad that finished third at last year’s Class 3A state tournament. Seniors Brooks Dyess and Travis Mancill return after placing among the top 20 individuals a year ago, while Charlie Farrell gave Hilton Head a third top-20 finish.

Bluffton was seventh at last year’s Class 4A tournament, with Drew Weary earning a top-15 finish among individuals. He and fellow junior Brandon McBride will lead the Bobcats.

