High school softball result: Beaufort at Battle on the Bases tournament

Beaufort splits opening doubleheader: Emily Cook tossed a one-hit shutout over four innings as Beaufort rebounded from an opening loss at the Battle on the Bases softball tournament Friday night in Summerville with a 12-0 romp over Bluffton.
The Eagles fell to Ashley Ridge in the opener, losing 1-0 when the Foxes pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh. Beaufort made sure there was no drama in the nightcap.
Cook set down the first nine Bluffton batters in order before allowing a single to Chandler Nix, then retired the next three to finish off the Bobcats. She also excelled at the plate with two of Beaufort’s eight hits, including a two-run double in the first.
The Eagles ended the first inning with five runs, with Savannah Mullen adding an RBI single and Kali Bledsoe tripled home a run and scored on a Bluffton error.
