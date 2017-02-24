Beaufort’s Jenkins brothers seek twin titles at state wrestling finals

Beaufort’s Tramone Jenkins stands three wins from a third consecutive state title, and while twin brother Tramon is among a half-dozen others favored to finish atop the podium as 33 area wrestlers in all compete this weekend in the state individual finals.
Battery Creek’s Omar Daniels and Cooper Kaminsky and Hilton Head Island’s Billy Christie and Alex Braden also have a chance to become multiple winners by the time they leave the Anderson Civic Center on Saturday night.
Tramone Jenkins is the top seed in Class 4A at 126 pounds, after winning the Class 3A crown at 113 pounds each of the past two years. Tramon is the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds, also moving up in weight after taking runner-up honors at 120 pounds a year ago.
They are among five Beaufort High wrestlers to qualify for the 4A finals, with Justin Campbell (145) also having an outside shot of winning a title.
Battery Creek, runner-up for the Class 3A team title, has the largest local contingent in Anderson with 10 wrestlers, as Daniels (138) and Kaminsky (220) seek to become back-to-back champions. Both also were runners-up as sophomores two years ago.
The Dolphins have one other top seed in the brackets, with Turhon White atop the list at 170 pounds. Three others are seeded No. 2 — Nate Torres (113), Ahman Smalls (182) and Khalil Chisolm (195).
May River’s Ryan Humel, meantime, is seeded second at 170 pounds.
Hilton Head’s Christie is looking for a second consecutive title as Class 4A’s top seed at 170. Braden (138) is looking for his second title in three years, having won as a sophomore but losing in last year’s final.
Whale Branch also will have an eight-man squad competing in the Class 2A/1A meet, with Jamal Moultrie their best contender as the No. 4 seed at 145 pounds.
Area wrestlers at state finals
Class 4A
Beaufort: Luis Pantoja (113 pounds), Kamren Spann (120), *Tramone Jenkins (126), Tramon Jenkins (132), Justin Campbell (145).
Hilton Head Island: Rawlin Szewczyk (106), Logan Johnston (120), James Roberts (132), *Alex Braden (138), Jeb Lesch (152), *Billy Christie (170), Cristian Ordonez (182).
Class 3A
Battery Creek: Nate Torres (113), Tyrone Singleton (126), Syncere Atkins (132), *Omar Daniels (138), Marcel Porackey (160), Turhon White (170), Ahman Smalls (182), Khalil Chisolm (195), *Cooper Kaminsky (220), Sam Burkley (285).
May River: Michael Singletary (138), Ryan Humel (170).
Bluffton: Michael Maddaloni (132).
Class 2A/1A
Whale Branch: Malik Moultrie (106), Taqui Polite (132), Deondre Green (138), Jamel Moultrie (145), Thomas Vicuna (160), Jaheim Hazel (170), Irvin Mulligan (195), Storm Polite (285).
* denotes previous state champion
