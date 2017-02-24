High School Sports

February 24, 2017 9:12 AM

High school golf result: Hilton Head Prep at Sterling Links tournament

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Dolphins win season opener: Aidan McCloskey shared medalist honors with an even-par 36 as Hilton Head Prep began defense of its SCISA Class 2A title with a six-stroke victory over a trio of Georgia schools at Sterling Links in Richmond Hill.

McCloskey, a SCISA All-State selection last spring, shared top honors with Savannah Christian’s James Wohler. Prep’s Jonathan Griz was one shot back, with teammate Tyden Wilson posting a 40.

The Dolphins finished with a team total of 159, with Savannah Christian carding 165. Richmond Hill (174) and Calvary Day (187) rounded out the leaderboard.

