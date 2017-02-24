High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Peachtree Academy

Peachtree Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep 4: Peachtree runners bedeviled the Dolphins on the basepaths early and often in handing Prep a season-opening setback.
The Panthers racked up 19 stolen bases on the afternoon, including five in a four-run first inning and six more on the wway to two runs in the fifth. Garrett Payton had eight steals alone, while Jordon Jett swiped five.
Gage Hurlbut drove home two of Prep’s runs, including an RBI double in the third as the first of two hits on the afternoon. Thompson Byrd scored twice, reaching base three times on a single and two walks.
