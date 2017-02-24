High School Sports

February 24, 2017 9:10 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Peachtree Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Peachtree Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep 4: Peachtree runners bedeviled the Dolphins on the basepaths early and often in handing Prep a season-opening setback.

The Panthers racked up 19 stolen bases on the afternoon, including five in a four-run first inning and six more on the wway to two runs in the fifth. Garrett Payton had eight steals alone, while Jordon Jett swiped five.

Gage Hurlbut drove home two of Prep’s runs, including an RBI double in the third as the first of two hits on the afternoon. Thompson Byrd scored twice, reaching base three times on a single and two walks.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos