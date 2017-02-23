Beaufort Academy’s Ryan Muniz signs college soccer letter of intent

Ryan Muniz, a centerpiece in Beaufort Academy’s past two SCISA Class 1A state champions, has signed a letter of intent to play collegiately at Division III Mary Washington in Virginia.
Muniz earned Region Player of the Year honors as a junior last season, directing the Eagles’ attack from his midfield position. He had a hand in all four goals in a SCISA quarterfinal playoff victory, and set up the winner as the Eagles captured a third straight crown with a 2-1 win over Northwood Academy.
Mary Washington went 14-4 last season, reaching the Capital Athletic Conference tournament final before falling to Christopher Newport. The squad must replace its top two scorers and assist leaders from 2016.
