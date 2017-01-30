Bryce Singleton, Cam Bent named to magazine’s All-State football team

Hilton Head Island’s Bryce Singleton and Bluffton’s Cam Bent have been named to High School Sports Report’s statewide All-State football squad, while Hilton Head Prep’s Lindsay Zimmermann topped a list of four area athletes chosen as Player of the Year for fall sports.
Both Singleton, The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette’s Offensive Player of the Year, and Bent were named to the squad as multipositional athletes.
In addition, Bluffton’s Ken Cribb was honored as the top football coach in Region 8-3A after guiding the Bobcats to an unbeaten regular season and a playoff run to the Lower State semifinals.
Zimmermann was named South Carolina’s SCISA “Miss Tennis” after leading Prep to a fifth consecutive SCISA state title.
Hilton Head Island’s Ben Gilman, a back-to-back state cross-country champion, was named Class 4A Boys’ Runner of the Year. The sport produced one other top honor, as Mills Langehans was named SCISA Girls’ Runner of the Year after helping Holy Trinity to a state title in its first year of state competition.
Additionally, Heritage Academy’s Noah Corbitt was SCISA Boys’ Swimmer of the Year.
The area also produced three other Coach of the Year honorees, all coming in cross country — Hilton Head Island’s Bill Wrightson as the 4A Boys’ Coach of the Year, plus Holy Trinity’s duo of Josiah Tobin (SCISA boys) and wife Hillary (SCISA girls).
In all, 32 area players and coaches were honored by the publication.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
High School Sports Report Fall 2016 Honors
FOOTBALL
- Statewide All-State: ATH Bryce Singleton, Hilton Head Island; ATH Cam Bent, Bluffton
- All-Class 4A: WR Tyler Hamilton, Hilton Head Island
- All-Class 2A: DL Chris Wilson, Whale Branch
- All-Rookie: RB Irvin Mulligan, Whale Branch
- Region 8-3A Coach: Ken Cribb, Bluffton
- Top 100 Seniors: RB Omar Cummings, Beaufort
- SCISA 2A: RB Zach Doe, Hilton Head Christian; P Dorsey Barker, Hilton Head Prep
- SCISA 1A: QB Logan Thomas, Thomas Heyward
VOLLEYBALL
- SCISA All-State: Madison Cooler, Thomas Heyward; Sydney DeSimone, Hilton Head Christian
BOYS’ SWIMMING
- SCISA Swimmer of the Year: Noah Corbitt, Heritage Academy
- SCHSL All-State: Erek Nelson, May River; Camron Reid, May River; Clayton Boyles, May River; Kevin Geist, Hilton Head Island
- SCISA All-State: Clayton North, Heritage Academy
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
- SCHSL All-State: Abby Hess, Bluffton; Kaitlyn Pangilinan, May River
- SCISA All-State: Chloe Corbitt, Heritage Academy; Grace Hilton, Hilton Head Christian
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
- Class 4A Runner of the Year: Ben Gilman, Hilton Head Island
- Class 4A Coach of the Year: Bill Wrightson, Hilton Head Island
- SCHSL All-State: Sam Gilman, Hilton Head Island
- SCISA Coach of the Year: Josiah Tobin, Holy Trinity
- SCISA All-State: Logan Lawson, Holy Trinity
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
- SCISA Runner of the Year: Mills Langehans, Holy Trinity
- SCISA Coach of the Year: Hillary Tobin, Holy Trinity
GIRLS’ GOLF
- SCISA All-State: Anna Leseman Eddy, Hilton Head Christian
GIRLS’ TENNIS
- SCISA “Miss Tennis”: Lindsay Zimmermann, Hilton Head Prep
- SCISA All-State: Catie Meighan, Hilton Head Prep
