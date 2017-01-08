JP2 baseball coach to address Athletic Club of the Lowcountry

John Paul II baseball coach Pete Birmingham will be the featured speaker for Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Athletic Club of the Lowcountry, starting at 7 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton.
Birmingham has spent more than four decades in the game, which includes two gold medals as coach of the USA 18-and-under team at the International Games in 2002 and '06. He also coached teams at the old U.S. Olympic Festival.
Before coming to the Lowcountry, Birmingham was the winningest coach at Marcellus (N.Y.) High School, leading the Mustangs to league, sectional and regional titles. He also guided Syracuse’s Christian Brothers Academy to league and section titles.
Those wishing to attend Monday night’s meeting are asked to register with Judy Berry at 843-705-5223. There is a $5 fee for attendees who are not ACL members.
Comments