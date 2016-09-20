High school sports, Sept. 20: HHCA notches 5th straight volleyball win

Sydney DeSimone put away 10 kills and added 23 digs as Hilton Head Christian notched its fifth consecutive volleyball victory Monday with a three-set sweep of Colleton Prep.
Olivia Reichenbach added nine kills for the Eagles (11-5-1), while Brielle McCarthy tallied 31 assists. Jossie Frazier produced six service aces and Lauryn Qualls added four aces to go with her eight kills.
HHCA has surrendered only two sets during its current streak.
John Paul II 3, Dorchester Academy 0: Marissa Majorkiewicz produced six aces and five kills to propel the Golden Warriors to a sweep.
Abigail Barker also put away five kills, while Darby O’Donnell had five aces and 15 assists on the evening. Abby Puplava came up with 26 digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep 4, Hilton Head Island 3: Lindsey Zimmerman, Catie Meighan and Alexis Voulgaropolis swept the top three singles matches to lead the Dolphins past their cross-island rivals.
Zimmerman and Meighan also came up with the decisive point in doubles, taking a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Seahawks’ Sarah Wood and Holly Kerr. Zimmerman had defeated Wood in singles, while Meighan beat Kerr.
Henri Claire Cram and Sydney Hall took singles victories for Hilton Head Island.
SWIMMING
HHCA girls fifth at Pinewood: Ashley Weaver swam to a pair of top-five individual finishes and was part of two more in relays to pace the Hilton Head Christian girls at last weekend’s Pinewood Invitational in Mount Pleasant.
Weaver touched third in the 200-yard individual medley and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Sterling Burd added a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle, and both were part of quartets that placed fourth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Charles Michael twice finished runner-up in the boys’ competition, touching second in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle. The Eagles placed ninth as a team.
