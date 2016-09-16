High school sports, Sept. 16: HHCA volleyball outlasts Beaufort Academy

Lauryn Qualls put away 14 kills and Sydney DeSimone added 13 as Hilton Head Christian extended its volleyball winning streak to four Thursday with a four-set victory over Beaufort Academy.
DeSimone added 38 digs for the Eagles (10-5-1), while Jane Bender contributed 19 digs. Setter Brielle McCarthy tallied 36 assists and three service aces.
HHCA has won six of its past eight matches since returning from the Colleton Prep tournament at the end of August.
John Paul II 3, Hilton Head Prep 0: Abby Puplava came up with 29 digs and Abigail Barker added 26 as the Golden Warriors snapped a four-match losing streak.
Barker, Marissa Majorkiewicz and Jasmine Hamilton led a balanced JP2 attack with four kills apiece, while Darby O’Donnell tallied 16 assists.
Prep took the Golden Warriors to overtime in the third set before JP2 eventually prevailed 29-27.
Thomas Heyward 3, St. Andrew’s 0: Madison Cooler hammered 18 kills and added five service aces as the Rebels cruised to their 14th victory in 15 matches this season.
Ivy Bryan added eight kills for Thomas Heyward, while Jamie Davis recorded 25 assists to go with three kills.
Beaufort 3, Stall 0: Ari Bobian tallied nine service aces and Hannah Phillips added five as the Eagles breezed to a quick victory.
Vanaken Williams paced the Eagles’ attack with five kills. Beaufort surrendered only 22 points over three sets, improving its record to 8-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
May River 7, John Paul II 2: Sayge LaRocco, Jessica Smith and Emmie Hudson prevailed in third-set singles tiebreakers as the Sharks held off a strong challenge by the Golden Warriors to sweep all six singles matches.
LaRocco defeated JP2’s Sarah Bacevich 10-7 in their tiebreaker at the No.1 singles. Smith won No.2 singles in a 10-3 tiebreaker over Megan Reilly, and Hudson held off JP2’s Katherine Reilly in a 10-6 tiebreaker.
Carolina Rivera, Kelci Smith and Maddy Taylor were straight-sets winners for May River.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Bluffton cruises at Island West: Sophia Burnett’s 1-under-par 35 was four shots better than the rest of the competition, helping the Bobcats finish well in front at Thursday’s match of four county programs.
Younger sister Camila Burnett claimed a share of second with a 39 and Kaylia McIltyre added a 41 as Bluffton finished with a team total of 167, leaving them 19 shots ahead of runner-up Hilton Head Island.
Emma Hayward carded the day’s other 39 to lead the Seahawks. May River’s Kathryn Thorne was another shot behind, as the Sharks placed third. Beaufort was shorthanded and did not produce a team score.
Comments