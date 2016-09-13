High school sports, Sept. 13: Beaufort tennis sweeps through lineup again

McKenzie and Madison Daniel produced singles victories to pace Beaufort’s fourth 6-0 sweep in as many matches this season, dispatching Bluffton in their girls’ tennis encounter Monday.
McKenzie Daniel cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No.1 singles over Bluffton’s Rachel Riley, while her older sister was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Chloe Thomas.
Sarah McMullen, Lucy Bruns and Morgan Louw also came up with straight-sets victories to stay unbeaten in singles for the Eagles, as did the doubles tandem of Marah Aulabaugh and Hannah Morrissey.
Colleton Prep 5, John Paul II 4: Margaret Bacevich and Jayne Trumps were singles winners for the Golden Warriors, who came up just short of a deciding victory that would have produced their first team triumph.
Bacevich dispatched Colleton Prep’s Emma Kate Bell 6-1, 6-0 at No.4 singles, while Trumps was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Kaylee Spears. A short-handed Colleton Prep also forfeited two matches, opening the path to a possible JP2 victory.
Megan Reilly had a chance to put the Golden Warriors over the top, forcing a third-set tiebreaker against Rianna Bailey before succumbing 10-5.
Beaufort Academy 6, St. Andrew’s 2: Abby Dalton and Juliana Lane survived third-set tiebreaks to help the Eagles sweep all six singles matches.
Jayda Scheper, Lila Alcott, Ansleigh Pingree and Leith Gray completed the singles sweep for Beaufort Academy.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Bluffton romps at Barony: Sophia Burnett’s 2-under-par 34 was good for medalist honors as the Bobcats recorded three of the top five scores from the five-team match at Port Royal’s Barony Golf Course.
Camila Burnett, Sophia’s younger sister, carded a 39 and Maylia McIntyre had a 42 as the Bobcats finished with a team total of 173.
May River took second with a 194 team score, paced by Kathryn Thorne’s 37, with Hilton Head Island another stroke behind.
VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul II 0: Lauryn Qualls and Sydney DeSimone put down eight kills apiece and Qualls added nine service aces as the Eagles earned a sweep.
DeSimone also tallied 14 digs, while Andi Jacobs added six digs and Qualls had five.
Comments