Seahawks swimmers sweep HHCA Invitational

Hilton Head Island took home both boys’ and girls’ team trophies from the Hilton Head Christian Invitational held Saturday at the Island Rec Center.
Hilton Head’s Meghan Lyons doubled up with victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke for the second time in a week, while Ise Brockman won the 100 backstroke and the Seahawk girls won the 200 medley relay and placed second in both freestyle relays.
May River’s Alondra Janicek also was a double winner in the 50 and 100 freestyles as the Sharks finished third among girls, with Bluffton fourth.
Kevin Geist (100 butterfly) and Tommy Hughson (500 freestyle) were individual winners for the Hilton Head boys, who outpaced Pinewood Prep for the team title. Bluffton was third, with Jack Cimino winning the 100 backstroke.
