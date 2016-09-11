High school sports, Sept. 11: Seahawk girls win Coaches Classic cross country

Mallory Liggett and Miyah Shatz led a parade of five Hilton Head Island runners to finish among the top 22 Saturday as the Seahawks captured the girls’ crown at the prestigious Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic meet in Columbia.
The Seahawks used superior depth in 90-degree weather to outpace Class 5A power Riverside to finish atop 38 teams in the field. Though Riverside produced three of the seven fastest runners, the Warriors had no one else in the top 40 on the Sandhills Research Center course.
The Hilton Head boys placed third in their competition, trailing Riverside and fellow 5A power Wando, with brothers Sam and Ben Gilman both among the top 11.
Liggett’s sixth-place finish led the way for Hilton Head’s girls, crossing the line in 19 minutes, 16 seconds, while Shatz was two places and 17 seconds behind. Eighth-grader Sarah Cooke placed 14th (19:58), Isabel Muehleman was 17th (20:06) and Esther Anderson was 22nd (20:19).
Sophomore Sam Gilman took ninth in the boys’ race with a time of 16:20, with older brother Ben six seconds behind in 11th. Josh Williams (17:13) and Nahuel Coronel (17:14) also finished among the top 30.
Outside the elite division, May River placed 10th in the girls’ competition.
SWIMMING
Seahawks sweep HHCA Invitational: Hilton Head Island took home both boys’ and girls’ team trophies from the Hilton Head Christian Invitational held Saturday at the Island Rec Center.
Hilton Head’s Meghan Lyons doubled up with victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke for the second time in a week, while Ise Brockman won the 100 backstroke and the Seahawk girls won the 200 medley relay and placed second in both freestyle relays.
May River’s Alondra Janicek also was a double winner in the 50 and 100 freestyles as the Sharks finished third among girls, with Bluffton fourth.
Kevin Geist (100 butterfly) and Tommy Hughson (500 freestyle) were individual winners for the Hilton Head boys, who outpaced Pinewood Prep for the team title. Bluffton was third, with Jack Cimino winning the 100 backstroke.
