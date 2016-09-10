Hilton Head girls, May River boys capture team swim titles

Meaghan Lyons captured two events and Hilton Head Island won two of three relays to propel the Seahawks to the girls’ title, while May River took top honors in the boys’ division from Wednesday’s swim meet Wednesday at the Island Rec Center.
Lyons was in a class of her own in winning the 200-yard individual medley, clocking a time of 2 minutes, 19.09 seconds that was more than eight seconds ahead of her nearest pursuer. She was no less dominant in the 100 breaststroke, winning by more than 3 1/2 seconds.
The Seahawks also got victories from Victoria Gill (500 freestyle) and Kara Kurtz (100 butterfly) along with the girls’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, helping them to a team total of 66 points. May River placed second with 37 points, led by Kaitlyn Pangilinan’s win in the 100 backstroke.
The Sharks won the boys’ title on the strength of their relays, touching first in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay while placing second in the 200 freestyle relay. May River finished with 52 1/2 points, followed by Hilton Head with 44.
Hilton Head Island’s Kevin Geist was a double winner in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, as was Bluffton’s Nicholas Suaza in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Heritage Academy also produced a pair of double winners, both from the same family. Chloe Corbitt swept the 100 and 200 freestyle titles, while Noah Corbitt captured the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Comments