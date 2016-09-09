High school sports, Sept. 9: Thomas Heyward maintains hot pace in volleyball

Madison Cooler blasted 16 kills and added seven service aces as Thomas Heyward ran its volleyball record to 11-1 this season with Thursday’s three-set sweep of John Paul II.
Cooler also recorded 14 digs as the Rebels triumphed by scores of 25-6, 25-11 and 25-16.
Setter Jamie Davis tallied 21 assists on the evening, along with five aces, while Haylee Wade had six aces and nine digs.
John Paul II was led by Abby Puplava’s 32 digs, while Mary Gaillard added 18 and Marissa Majorkiewicz had 15.
Hilton Head Christian 3, St. Andrew’s 1: Sydney DeSimone put away 14 kills and Lauryn Qualls added 10 as the Eagles cruised to victory.
HHCA nearly made it a sweep, but lost the third set 25-23 before storming back to close it out with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
Brielle McCarthy tallied 46 assists for the Eagles, while DeSimone came up with 36 digs and Andi Jacobs produced nine kills.
Colleton Prep 3, Hilton Head Prep 1: Keira Wojcikiewicz tallied nine kills and 23 digs in a losing effort for the Dolphins. Olivia Mitchell added six kills and Alexandria Tegan produced 17 assists to go with three kills.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hilton Head Christian 6, John Paul II 3: Molly Lucci and Allison Foster swept to victory without dropping a game as the Eagles clinched victory by sweeping all six singles matches.
Michelle Bunch, Abby Pepuzzi, Alexa Eady and Scarlet Camp recorded HHCA’s other singles victories. John Paul II came back to sweep all three doubles matches.
Ashley Hall 9, Hilton Head Prep 0: The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season in definitive fashion, as last year’s SCISA 3A runners-up dominated every match.
Lindsey Zimmerman turned in the best performance among the Dolphins, succumbing 6-1, 6-2 to Ashley Hall’s Emma Navarro in No.1 singles.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Bluffton finishes on top at Sanctuary: Sophia Burnett fired a 1-over par 37 and sister Camila carded a 38 as the Bobcats’ team score of 178 left them eight shots ahead of second-place Oceanside.
Hilton Head Island’s Madeline Prince took home medalist honors with a 35, helping the Seahawks to place third in the six-team field. Prince finished one stroke clear of Hilton Head Christian’s Anna Eddy.
May River was fourth in the team competition, paced by Kathryn Thorne’s 39.
