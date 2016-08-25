Boeing extension keeps sponsorship picture intact at RBC Heritage

0:13 RBC extends Heritage and Canadian Open Pause

0:45 Stars of the 48th RBC Heritage

1:03 Kids who dressed better than adults at RBC Heritage

1:16 When is it OK to wear white?

0:51 Two ladies who love RBC Heritage

0:40 Despite unseasonable weather, Honey Horn buzzing for Heritage on Friday

1:24 RBC Heritage announcer recalls a couple of memorable flubs

0:21 Thousands taking advantage of Coligny shuttle for Heritage

0:24 Chappell feels good about his lead at RBC Heritage

0:53 Will today's weather stop play at the RBC Heritage?