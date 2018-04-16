Playoff decides 50th tournament champion: 2018 RBC Heritage final round

Satoshi Kodaira celebrates with a fist pump after sinking his winning putt on No. 17 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. The decisive putt, which occurred on the third playoff hole with Si Woo Kim, delivered the fiftieth tournament championship to Kodaira.
Jay Karr
Billy Horschel blasts out of the greenside bunker on No. 2 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Tournament runner up Si Woo Kim scopes his tee shot on No. 3 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Kevin Kisner tees off on No. 3 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Bill Hass, of Greenville, S.C., hits out of the bunker on No. 18 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Haas ended the tournament at 9-under-par.
Luke List tees off on No. 3 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Luke List blasts out of the bunker on No. 16 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. List ended the tournament at 11-under-par in a tie for third place with Bryson DeChambeau.
C. T. Pan tees off on No. 3 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Ian Poulter lines up his putt on No. 2 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Ian Poulter tees off on No. 3 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Jonas Blixt waves to the crowd as he arrives on No. 8 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Dustin Johnson waits to putt out on No. 9 to finish his round on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. The world's No. 1 golfer finished the tournament well out of the lead at 7-under-par.
Si Woo Kim blasts out of the bunker on No. 2 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Si Woo Kim reacts to his missed birdie putt on No. 18 at the end of regulation play during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. The missed putt left Kim in a tie with Satoshi Kodaira at 12-under-par and forced a three-hole playoff that was ultimately won by Kodaira.
Satoshi Kodaira chips onto No. 8 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Satoshi Kodaira reacts as his putt sinks on No. 17 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. The putt, on the third playoff hole with Si Woo Kim, delivered the tournament championship to Kodaira.
2018 RBC Heritage champion Satoshi Kodaira poses in his tartan jacket as he holds his tournament trophy on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Kodaira won the tournament after a three-hole playoff with Si Woo Kim.
