The RBC Heritage third round, Saturday, April 14, 2018

Third round leader Ian Poulter hits his tee shot on No. 18 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Jay Karr
Si Woo Kim tees off on No. 3 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Bryson DeChambeau blasts out of the bunker on No. 2 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Billy Horschel walks off of No. 17 after putting out during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Chesson Hadley chips onto No. 2 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Chesson Hadley clears the green of debris before putting on No. 2 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Sand flys as Ian Poulter blasts from the bunker on No. 17 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Ian Poulter watches his tee shot on No. 3 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Luke List tees off on No. 17 during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. List ended the day in second place at 12-under-par, one stroke behind Ian Poulter.
A Boeing 787 makes its flyover during Saturday's third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament.
Si Woo Kim hangs his head after his putt for birdie on No. 18 missed the hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Kim parred the hole and ended the day in a tie for second place with Luke List at 12-under-par. A birdie on the hole would have tied Kim with Ian Poulter for the tournament lead going into Sunday's final round.
