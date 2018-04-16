Here's what Satoshi Kodaira got for winning his first PGA tournament at RBC Heritage
Japan's Satoshi Kodaira was named the winner of the 50th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing after a 'sudden-death' playoff on Sunday. The tournament marked his first PGA Tour win. Here's what that meant for the pro-golfer.
Hundreds waited in line for shuttles to leave the 50th annual RBC Heritage in Harbour Town on Saturday. A similar line wrapped around Honey Horn Plantation on the other end of Hilton Head earlier as people tried to get to the golf tournament.
If the weather turns bad on Sunday, the PGA Tour pros will turn to Sea Pines residents for safety. Here's how the "safe house" owners are already getting up close and personal with the golfers - and how one woman even scored a kiss.
Bloody Point Mixing Co. has a tasting tent at this year's RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The Hilton Head company specializes in Bloody Mary mixes — and is named after "Bloody Point" on Daufuskie Island.
Dr. Nelson Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., has played at every RBC Heritage presented by Boeing — meaning this year's golden anniversary of the tournament was also Carswell's 50th pro-am on Hilton Head. Watch him make a ceremonial putt .
Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.