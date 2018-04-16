How to fix painful footwear at RBC Heritage: Some donated their shoes

Imagine this: You spend days — no, weeks — planning the perfect outfit for the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island.
You find the perfect floral romper. A floppy hat to protect yourself from the sun's rays. A pair of five-inch-heels to finish off the look.
The day arrives. It starts out great. But then you walk from the entrance to the craft beer garden. And then you walk to the RBC Heritage Lawn. And then you walk down to the 18th hole.
And suddenly, you think, looking down at your blistered, sunburned feet... maybe those heels weren't the best idea.
What's a fashionable golf lover to do?
One option: Find an alternative, right then and right there.
That's what many people opted to do throughout the week. Olukai, a Hawaiian-style footwear company, offered comfortable alternatives in the form of flip flops and flats.
This was the second year in a row that Olukai set up a tent at Heritage.
Spectators who gave up on wearing their painful footwear could drop $65 to $120 on newshoes at Olukai — and leave their old shoes behind at the Olukai tent by the RBC Heritage Lawn. Women were likely to surrender their heels or Tori Burch sandals for the day, while men left their Rainbow sandals.
Although many simply used the tent to hold their shoes for the day, others left the shoes there as a donation, said Sean Goodwin, Olukai's consumer advance specialist.
Of course, those donations weren't always intentional.
Some people simply forgot to pick up their shoes — a symptom, perhaps, of the alcohol tents nearby.
Although Olukai is based out of Southern California, Heritage is the only tournament where it sets up a tent. The Carolinas are a good market for the company, said Katrina Aceves, marketing events manager.
And apparently, so is Heritage.
"Comfort is big for us," Goodwin said — and in a market where so many feet are in pain, comfort is an asset.
