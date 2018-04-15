Players in a sudden-death playoff to determine winner of 50th RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira of Japan and Si Woo Kim of South Korea are in a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner of the 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament.
Both finished 12 under.
No. 18 will be the first hole of the playoff.
The 22-year-old Kim is a two-time PGA Tour winner. This would be a first PGA Tour win for 28-year-old Kodaira.
Kim had a chance to win but missed a six-foot putt on the last hole.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson finished 7 under in his first appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links since 2009. He plans to return next year.
Ian Poulter, who led after 54 holes and was trying to win his second tournament this month, faded on the back nine with three bogeys in five holes.
Luke List also struggled on the way in, with three bogeys in four holes. He missed a 10-foot putt on 18, which kept him out of the playoff.
The final round finished early ahead of anticipated storms Sunday afternoon. Players played in groups of three and started on Nos. 1 and 10 to ensure a Sunday finish.
This story will be updated.
